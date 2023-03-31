Trump indictment raises more questions, political science professor says

Sam Nelson, a political science professor at the University of Toledo, said the vote to indict the former president could significantly affect his campaign.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 spoke with Sam Nelson, Ph.D. about a New York grand jury's vote to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"We really have to see what's in the indictment," Nelson said. "There are all kinds of questions about, what are the charges, what is the legal theory of the case?"

Nelson said the move is the culmination of years of investigation.

"This timing was very surprising, but I don't think that his being indicted is a surprise here after all the news of the last several weeks," Nelson said. "But of course, it's also completely unprecedented for a former president to be indicted in a criminal case."

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

Nelson expects the charges to shake up Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

"I think this makes his campaign much harder," Nelson said. "It will help him in terms of firing up his base, those most loyal to him. It will probably help him raise money for his campaign going forward, but there's no way that being under indictment is going to be a very compelling argument to somebody who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, that they should switch to Donald Trump."

And there are still questions about how criminal charges could affect the former president's ability to even be on the campaign trail.

"Criminal defendants who are out on bail or on their own recognizance, they have restrictions on their travel often," Nelson said. "They have restrictions on the things they can say or how they can communicate."

While it's too early to know what that might look like, Nelson said criminal charges could restrict Trump's ability to speak about the case.

"He'll be read his rights and his right to remain silent," Nelson said. "This is not a guy that really exercises his right to remain silent very effectively. Just his personality type. I think that's going to be a huge challenge for him not to be on social media, not to be at rallies attacking the prosecutor, attacking the judges, attacking potential jurors. These are all things that could create a lot of trouble for him."