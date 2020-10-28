Tiffany Trump traveling to Holland Thursday for MAGA Meet-Up event

The president's fourth child will speak at 1 p.m. at 1306 Kittle Road, the Lucas County Republican Party headquarters.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's fourth child, will travel to Holland to headline a MAGA Meet-Up event on Thursday to share the president's Make America Great Again agenda with Ohioans.

“I’m excited to be meeting with some amazing patriots in Lucas County on Thursday to highlight my father’s accomplishments from these past four years," Tiffany Trump said in a statement.

"President Trump is the clear choice for Ohio. From cutting taxes for hardworking families to being the last stand against the left’s socialist agenda, my father has fought every day for the people of Ohio and will continue doing so for the next four years.”

The location of the event is listed as 1306 Kittle Road, the Lucas County Republican Party headquarters.

Doors to the event will open at noon, with remarks to begin at 1 p.m.

I’m excited to be traveling across the country on behalf of my father. The future of America lies in the hands of our young, female leaders and I’m honored to be able to meet with these amazing women about how President Trump has fought for them! 🤍💖 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) October 26, 2020

According to the campaign, MAGA Meet-Ups "are gatherings of Trump Victory supporters in your neighborhood. MAGA Meet-Ups play a pivotal role in organizing your local community to help Keep America Great."

Reservations for the MAGA Meet-Up Event can be made through this link.

Tiffany Trump also will make appearances in Michigan on Thursday, when she travels to Oakland County and Grand Rapids.