Ohio, Mich. politicians react to Biden's inauguration

As Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, here's what Ohio and Michigan political leaders are saying.

TOLEDO, Ohio — President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday at noon while the country finds itself in the middle of a political crisis.

Biden's inauguration will be different than any other in history, not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety guidelines in place but since it will take place days after the former president's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Following the attack, some Republican members of Congress voted against certifying the results of the election while others came out denouncing the attacks.

Here are what Ohio and Michigan political leaders are saying about the inauguration:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The governor's office released the following statement the day before Inauguration Day:

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

"American workers will finally have someone on their side in the White House. Please join me in watching as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States."

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green

“In preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, let us reflect on President Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address in 1865. After almost four years of civil war, President Lincoln’s brief but brilliant address spoke to the state of the war and his vision of the future. He said in the last paragraph, ‘With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.’ The peaceful transition of power is the bedrock of American democracy and an American tradition that inspires nations around the world. As President Joe Biden prepares to assume office, the thoughts and prayers of the country are with him as they have been with each President who served before him.”

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo

"Nothing speaks to the health of democracy as clearly as the inauguration of a new President. Today, the American experiment endures."

