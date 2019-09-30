TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump is facing a high-velocity threat like none before: impeachment.

At issue is a whistleblower complaint that cites a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a White House memo of the conversation, there is alleged evidence of quid-pro-quo.

"You can't do that. You can't do that. I am open to impeachment. I want to see the facts," U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, said.

She said the issue with the phone call is national security. It's been reported that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine roughly one week before the phone call about Biden.

"I don't believe anything that happens in Ukraine is not known by Vladimir Putin every day. He has agents in there. They tap the phone. There's no free Ukraine. Ukraine is under the mantle right now of Putin" Kaptur said.

Kaptur said she didn't jump on the impeachment bandwagon until the phone call was made public by an anonymous whistleblower.

She said she expects people to come forward, especially those in the intelligence community, to help her make a decision in what she says is a pivotal point in American history.

"It places on us a great public responsibility to be guided by the facts and to protect this country and its interests," she said.

Trump has admitted to discussing Biden with the Ukranian president but denies any wrongdoing.

You can watch our full interview with the Congresswoman below: