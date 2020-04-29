After months of speculation, Rep. Justin Amash (I-Grand Rapids) announced Tuesday night that he launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian nomination for president.

The congressman made the announcement on Twitter.

"Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people," he said, tagging the Libertarian Party.

Amash said two weeks ago that he had put his congressional campaign on pause to consider running for president.

Amash has been in the national spotlight for about a year, as his criticisms of Trump intensified following the completion of the Mueller report. He was the first Republican to call for an impeachment investigation, and on July 4, he "declared independence" from the party.

As the sole independent in the House of Representatives, Amash voted to impeach the president in December.

"We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president," he said in his announcement.

The Liberterian Party tweeted shortly after Amash made his announcement saying 2020 is a critical year and "it's time for a different path." This echos the language on Amash's campaign website, which says "We're ready. For something new."

