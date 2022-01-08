Democratic Senate candidate lays out progressive vision for country on tour of Toledo barbershops

Columbus-area attorney and community organizer Morgan Harper was in northwest Ohio on Saturday to speak with voters and small businesses about their concerns.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Morgan Harper was in Toledo on Saturday to meet with voters and small business owners and lay out her vision for the future.

The Columbus-area consumer protection lawyer and community organizer toured six barbershops and salons on Saturday.

Harper, a former senior policy adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is running for the seat currently held by Republican Senator Rob Portman.

Portman announced last year he would not be seeking re-election.

Harper said she chose to visit barbershops because she wanted to try to connect with people on the ground and to hear about the issues that affect them in their daily lives.

"I'm in this thing because we need people in Washington who understand our communities and are going to put that perspective above their careers, above the money, above everything. We need our power back and that can start now," said Harper.

She says she has a sense of the policies that can resolve issues - such as violence and economic issues - that affect young people and the elderly.

"I came to the place of just recognizing that until we have people that are bringing that community perspective to politics; nothing will change. Because until we get to that outcome where every child born in Toledo and across the state of Ohio gets a chance to live out their potential and have that opportunity; I will never stop."

On her website, Harper says if elected she will be a “fierce advocate for working people” and “a fighter against the far-right and greedy corporations who have controlled Washington, D.C. for too long.”

Her website includes a long list of progressive policy positions including: achieving universal healthcare by extending Medicare, universal childcare, taking action to forgive student debt, passing voting rights legislation, expanding SSDI and SSI, and moving toward “systemic reparations” as a way to close the wealth gap.

"I'm a grassroots candidate. I don't take any

Harper is also the co-founder of Columbus Stand Up! a grassroots organization that was formed in response to the pandemic that has delivered masks to residents and provided rides for people wanting to get vaccinated.

Harper will face Congressman Tim Ryan and other candidates in May's Democratic primary.

Harper’s press conference on Saturday was held in conjunction with the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.