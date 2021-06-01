Man seen in viral photo at Nancy Pelosi's desk is from Northwest Arkansas

A man seen in a viral photo with his foot on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk is Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — A man seen in a viral photo sitting behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk as supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol is from Northwest Arkansas.

Shortly after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters Wednesday afternoon, vowing "never to concede" the election, large crowds of Trump supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building and inside Senate chambers.

Among the most striking images was one of a man with his foot on Pelosi's desk. That man is Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas.

5NEWS spoke with Barnett, and he confirmed he was at the protest today when the photo was taken at Speaker Pelosi's desk.

He traveled to Washington to hear President Trump speak.

Barnett says he was pushed inside the Capitol when protestors broke through the doors and found Pelosi's office sometime later.

He says he carried a flag into her office, left her a note, and was removed by Capitol Police.

"I threw my feet up on the desk at that point. I realized some a**holes had cut me also and I bled on her envelope, so I picked up the envelope and put it in my pocket, and I put a quarter on the desk cause I'm not a thief," Barnett told 5NEWS.

In June 2020, 5NEWS spoke with Barnett at a rally against face masks in Bentonville.

Barnett faces potential federal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol building.

You can hear his full interview tonight on 5NEWS at 10.