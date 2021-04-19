Nan Whaley announces another run for Ohio governor

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced Monday she is running for Governor of Ohio.
"We deserve an Ohio where one job is enough to provide for your family. An Ohio where your kids have real opportunities. An Ohio where everyone, no matter your zip code, can thrive. I’m running for governor because it’s time Ohioans had a government — and a governor — who works for us, not for themselves," Whaley said in her announcement.
Whaley ran for Ohio governor in 2017 before dropping out and endorsing Richard Cordray, who lost to Mike DeWine in 2018.
Whaley, a Democrat, was first elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.
Her current term ends in 2022 and she announced earlier this year she is not running for re-election.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said he plans to run again in 2022.