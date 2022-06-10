Gov. Mike DeWine asking US Environmental Protection Agency to remove E15 fuel regulations

DeWine is requesting the current summer waiver become permanent in the summer of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on May 20, 2022, on 3News.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent a letter Friday morning to U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan requesting the removal of E15 fuel regulations.

The request comes as gas prices in Ohio and across the nation have hit a historic high with inflation rising.

"E-15 offers Ohio consumers cleaner emissions, more fuel from renewable sources, and, perhaps most critically, a less expensive fuel option," DeWine wrote. "By permanently removing unneeded summertime E-15 regulations, we can encourage more Ohio gas stations to offer E-15 and give Ohioans an option that provides real gas price relief."

This year, the EPA issued an emergency waiver for 2022, which allowed for the sale of E15 (15% ethanol) fuel during the summer of 2022. In the past, E15 fuel has been typically prohibited from being used during the summer months, but DeWine is requesting the summer waiver to become permanent in the summer of 2023, claiming the annual emergency waivers are "not a permanent solution for Ohio's fuel retailers, consumers, or the environment."

You can read the governor's full letter below: