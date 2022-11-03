Who is winning Michigan's races for Attorney General, Secretary of State?

Major races across the board in Michigan are proving to be closer than originally anticipated.

LANSING, Mich. — As Election Day draws ever closer, important races across the state continue to tighten.

Polling data from Cygnal, a leading polling company, suggests the races for Attorney General and Secretary of State have been getting closer in the last several days.

Democrat incumbents Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have held significant leads over their GOP opponents since the primary election, but that lead has continued to shrink.

Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno was once down by double digits to Nessel, but new polling data suggests that the race is very close. Cygnal's latest poll shows Nessel's lead has shrunk to only 4.3%, with 47.4% of likely voters saying they will vote for the Democrat, 43.1% saying they will vote for the Republican and 2.6% likely voting for a third-party candidate.

Nearly 7% of the 1,754 people polled said they were still undecided on their choice for Attorney General.

The race for Secretary of State is also tightening, but the Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson still holds a significant lead. Benson is outpolling opponent Karamo by 7.3% with Benson receiving 48.8% of the likely voter's support and Karamo only garnering 41.5%. Of the respondents, 3.1% are planning on casting their vote for a third-party candidate and 6.6% are still undecided.

While polling data is not entirely reflective of the electorate, it does provide some insight into the possible outcome of the election.

Cygnal is releasing new polling data on every other business day through the election. See the latest polling data here.

