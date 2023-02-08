Michigan Library Association starts new campaign to fight book bans

MI Right to Read, a six-month campaign, is one that the MLA says aims to inform community members and educate on how to push back against book restrictions.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — West Michigan has been on the forefront of the nationwide debate surrounding whether to remove what some consider controversial materials from library shelves, with Patmos Library in Jamestown even being defunded by voters as a result of the controversy.

Now, the Michigan Library Association is pushing back on efforts with a new campaign. MI Right to Read looks to compile resources for community members to educate as to what they can do to preserve access and make their voices heard.

"We started the MI Right to Read initiative within libraries throughout the state of Michigan when we started to see material challenges within the last couple of years," MLA President Scott Duimstra said.

The six-month campaign, Duimstra said, is about ensuring that the public knows what's happening and that free access to materials remains.

"On [the MI Right to Read] website, there's kind of some call to action," Duimstra said. "So, if you want to write a letter to the editor, if you want to show up at a local government meeting, anything like that, where, say, defunding a library, or censoring library materials is on the agenda."

Many calls to remove books have centered around matters of race and books with LGBTQ themes that some say are too sexual for young children.

In Muskegon, Hackley Library displays messages of support for the LGBTQ community among its books. The library's director, Joe Zappacosta, said that, while libraries walk a fine line to make sure all feel welcome, he supports the new campaign.

"I do think it's really great that it supports libraries, [and] makes them feel like they are doing the right thing," Zappacosta said. "And we need that because it can be hard and it takes a toll - especially if you're just constantly being challenged, and books are being challenged."

He said, while Hackley has been subject to fewer calls to remove controversial materials than other libraries, he is open to avenues to engage in community conversation for anyone seeking to restrict access to books, regardless of subject material.

"I'd love to be able to have people get to know each other better, so that they can see where their perspectives are," Zappacosta said. "But we'll always support a campaign like this, because it's really at the core of what we do."

In a survey commissioned by the MLA earlier this year, 75 percent of respondents said they favor protecting access to books, especially for young audiences.

