x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Michigan Legislature kills law Whitmer used for virus rules

The Republican-led House voted 60-48 on Wednesday to repeal the law that gave governors broad emergency powers.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Unlock Michigan Co-Chairs from left, Garrett Soldano, Ron Armstrong and Meshawn Maddock, speak to supporters in Lansing. Republican lawmakers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, killed a law that underpinned coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, wiping it from the books after Michigan's Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional. (Rod Sanford/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Republican lawmakers have killed a law that underpinned coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, after Michigan's Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional. The Democratic governor is powerless to veto the citizen-initiated bill. 

A group that organized the ballot drive now is targeting a different law that enabled her administration to keep restrictions intact. The Republican-led House voted 60-48 on Wednesday to repeal the law that gave governors broad emergency powers. 

A separate law remains in place. It lets a governor declare an emergency, but it cannot last for longer than 28 days without legislative approval.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.