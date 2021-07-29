Mayoral candidate Jan Scotland announces plan to curb violence in Toledo

The Republican wishes to establish the Toledo Joint Recreation District, run independently from the city, to create more opportunities for youth.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Republican Jan Scotland held his first news conference Thursday since his petitions to run for mayor were certified, and outlined his approach in reducing violence in the city.

Scotland, a former member of Toledo City Council, emphasized creating athletic and job opportunities for young people. His plan includes:

Full participation of police officers in the community

Rejecting the "defund the police" movement

Supporting the police force while weeding out those who "can’t handle today’s issues properly"

Strengthen laws to dissuade people from obstructing justice or disrespecting officers

Have police pursue any individual with warrants who are contributing to unrest or violence, and aggressively pursuing people involved with violent crime and work with the court system to keep them off the street

Scotland criticized the Kapszukiewicz Administration's handing of youth programs and city park upkeep.

"We have a pipeline to crime because there's nothing for our youth to do," Scotland said while speaking at Octagon Hall in central Toledo. "We put some spotty athletics out there, we barely get the pools open. As a result of having nothing to do, [kids] choose other things."

Scotland plans to establish the Toledo Joint Recreation District to handle athletic programs for kids and manage the city parks. He envisions this entity functioning separately from the city of Toledo.

He also said he wants to partner with various industries to create job training programs for in-demand careers for young people who are past the age of youth athletics.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and candidate Carty Finkbeiner have also addressed gun violence.

Kapszukiewicz declared gun violence a public health crisis in Toledo in September 2020 and appointed then-Chief of Staff Katy Crosby and Legislative Director Gretchen DeBacker to lead the effort. Crosby left for a job in North Carolina last month.

In February, Kapszukiewicz hired JoJuan Armour as a program manager for his initiative to reduce gun violence.

On Wednesday, the mayor announced Operation Clean Sweep. The program's goal is to remove guns from people who can't legally possess a firearm.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will be in the detective's bureau this weekend. Any time a TPD crew or officer make an arrest from Friday to Sunday and an illegal gun is found, it will be brought to the ATF agent to be screened.

If certain criteria are met, the suspect will be charged with a federal crime.

Finkbeiner released a 10-step plan earlier this month: