Marcy Kaptur to continue on House Committee on Veterans' Affairs

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) announced Thursday she will continue to serve on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs for the 117th Congress.
Chairman Mark Takano (D-Calif.) cited Kaptur's previous experience on the committee and the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee before making the selection. Kaptur said it's an "honor and a privilege" to serve.
"Earlier in my service, I had the honor to serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee – at the time serving as its only woman," she said. "As the Representative who fought for 17 years to construct the WWII Memorial on our National Mall, serving our veterans has always been one of my highest priorities. There is no shortage of work to be done to improve the quality of life and delivery of care for our veterans."
Kaptur will also continue to serve in her senior role on the House Committee on Appropriations, including Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.