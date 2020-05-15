WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich — Prosecutors say a 32-year-old man has been charged with terrorism for making credible death threats against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday that Robert Tesh made the threats via social media to an acquaintance on April 14.

She says authorities concluded the message amounted to "credible threats to kill." She hasn't provided any detail about the threats or how they were determined to be credible.

Tesh was arraigned April 22 on a threat of terrorism charge. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

