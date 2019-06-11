TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County senior citizens services levy received support in Tuesday's unofficial vote tally.

Voters backed the levy by a vote of 70% to 30%. The levy is a renewal of the existing 0.6 mills with 0.15 mills tacked on and is anticipated to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $22.50 annually.

The current levy provides more than 331,000 home-delivered meals, 12,000 hours of home care, 3,600 days of Alzheimer’s day care for seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, 6,000 units of chore services and 38,000 transportation trips for seniors.

According to ballot language, Lucas County is experiencing unprecedented growth in its senior population (age 60+). In 2000, Lucas County had 76,180 seniors. In 2020, the number of Lucas County seniors is projected to reach 101,899. During the course of the projected next Senior Levy (2020-2024), the number of Lucas County seniors will reach 108,382.

