Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak to retire

She will call it a career at the end of 2023, one year before her term expires.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A longtime Lucas County commissioner will soon call it a career.

Tina Skeldon Wozniak announced Thursday she will retire from the board of commissioners at the end of 2023. Her term was set to expire at the end of 2024.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision, but one made easier knowing Lucas County is in supremely capable hands,” Wozniak said. “I am proud each and every day of how well-served our Lucas County residents, businesses, and visitors are because of the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

Wozniak was appointed to the board in 2002 after five years on Toledo City Council, and won re-election five times. The county completed multiple major projects during her tenure, including construction of the Huntington Center and renovation of the Glass City Center.

Recently, the county announced plans for a new jail and Lucas County Canine Care & Control facility.

Lucas County established the position of director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Wozniak's urging. She serves as the Commissioners’ representative to the county’s Workforce Development Board.

Wozniak founded the Toledo Lucas County Sustainability Commission and led the community in developing a comprehensive sustainability plan called “Going Beyond Green.” She spearheaded the Western Lake Erie Nutrient Source Inventory (NSI), an interactive map showing sources of nutrients in the western Lake Erie watershed.

“I am proud to have been in public service alongside Commissioner Wozniak for more than 25 years, both on Toledo City Council and the Board of County Commissioners,” said Pete Gerken, president of the Board of Lucas County Commissioners. “She has been an excellent partner, through good times, hard times, and cautious times. The projects she has been involved in are too many to enumerate today. I want to thank her for her time and commitment to public service. The depth of her work will be known for another quarter century to come.”