Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II says the verdict was "disappointing," but "Whitmer will continue leading with grit."

LANSING, Mich. — The jury for the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping trial released a partial verdict today against defendants Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.

After close to a week of deliberations, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty on all charges and the jury did not reach a verdict on any charges against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the following statement in response to today’s outcome in the trial:

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a fierce leader and a dear friend. I have seen who she is: a mother who loves her family and her friends. It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside her as Lieutenant Governor. Since day one, when she asked me to run, I have seen her dedication and commitment to the people of Michigan. I have seen her devotion to the kind of public service that works around the clock to make Michiganders’ lives better and delivers real change for every community. I have seen her step up to the plate to make tough decisions.

Today’s outcome is disappointing. But it cannot and will not prevent us from standing tall for Michigan. When we took our oaths of office, we committed to serving Michiganders, and while violent extremists try to scare us and prevent us from doing our jobs, we will keep that commitment. We will keep working hard and living up to the oath we took.

Our differences must be settled at the ballot box, not through violence. We need to be honest and clear about what causes violence by extremists and do all we can to address the root cause of it. Elected officials, parents, teachers, faith leaders, all of us have a duty to stand up to these hateful actions and teach our kids that there is a better way.

I know that Governor Whitmer will continue leading with grit to do what is right. She loves this amazing state and she will keep putting Michiganders first—no matter what.”

Gilchrist released his statement a little less than an hour after the Office of Gov. Whitmer released a statement on the outcome of the trial.

