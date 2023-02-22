Husted files paperwork, laying groundwork for future statewide run for office

Husted is currently serving his second term as Ohio lieutenant governor after he and Gov. Mike DeWine won reelection in the November 2022 election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has laid the groundwork for another bid for statewide executive office.

Husted’s office announced Wednesday the lieutenant governor has filed a “Designation of Treasurer” with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Husted named Blake McNamara to serve as finance director for his campaign. McNamara has previously served as a finance director for previous DeWine-Husted campaigns and Husted’s campaign for Secretary of State.

In addition to his announcement, Husted also launched a new website for his campaign.

“Our family and faith have led Tina and me on our journey of service to others,” said Husted. “We have done that in our community, through non-profit organizations, our church, and in public office. I am proud of what we have accomplished and of the direction Ohio is now heading, but there is more work to be done. After thought and prayer, Tina and I have agreed: We will continue serving this state and its people - working toward a more prosperous future for everyone, and we will do so as long as the people of Ohio will have us.”

Husted is currently serving his second term as Ohio lieutenant governor after he and Gov. Mike DeWine won reelection in the November 2022 election.

In 2018, Husted announced his bid to run for Ohio governor. Halfway through the primary season, Husted dropped out of the gubernatorial race and became DeWine’s running mate.

Prior to becoming lieutenant governor, Husted held positions in both chambers of the Ohio State Legislature and served as the Ohio Secretary of State from 2011 to 2019.