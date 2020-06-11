LIVE MAPS: Election result maps for key states in 2020 presidential race

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina are pivotal to the campaigns of President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden. Watch the latest here.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the counting endures in the 2020 presidential race between Republican President Donald J. Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden, the eyes of the nation are fixed on five key states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

As of Friday afternoon, the Electoral College votes stood at 264 for Biden and 214 for Trump. The first candidate to 270 becomes the president-elect.

The electoral votes in play for the key remaining states are:

Pennsylvania - 20

Georgia - 16

North Carolina - 15

Nevada - 6

The Associated Press called another pivotal state, Arizona with 11 Electoral College votes, for Biden, as did FOX. Networks CBS, NBC and ABC still have Arizona on the table.

Here are continually updating live maps for each of the main states in play, plus Arizona. Make sure you stretch your "refresh" finger before exploring the maps to avoid potential repetitive stress injuries:

PENNSYLVANIA

GEORGIA

NEVADA

NORTH CAROLINA

ARIZONA

Candidates need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. If a candidate gets exactly 270 electoral votes, will they still win the presidency? The answer is yes. It doesn't matter if a candidate receives exactly 270 electoral votes or more than 270 - all that matters is that you hit that benchmark.

Electoral College electors in each state don’t vote until Dec. 14. The electors’ votes typically align with the popular vote in each state. But not all states require the votes cast by electors to mirror the popular vote. Certificates recording the electoral vote results in each state must be received by the president of the Senate and the archivist no later than Dec. 23.