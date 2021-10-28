Kyrsten Sinema poses for 'Ted Lasso' cosplay with Mitt Romney

The Arizona senator has been at the center of ongoing policy negotiations this week. Yet, she found time to have some Halloween fun with a Republican colleague.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In the midst of negotiations to solidify the Biden administration's massive spending plan, Arizona Sen. Kystern Sinema found some time to playfully pose with Republican Mitt Romney in a "Ted Lasso"-themed photoshoot.

Sinema is one of two Democrats in the Senate who's been holding out on showing their full support for the White House's plans to make major investments in social programs, which has forced Democrats to make some concessions to their original goals.

The Democratic proposal is now $1.75 trillion and without a paid family-leave program and other priorities. But it's still robust with new health care, free pre-kindergarten, and climate change programs.

Sinema's defiance to go along with her party seems to have attracted the admiration of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who appeared in a photo with Sinema that was inspired by the popular "Ted Lasso" series starring Jason Sudeikis.

In a tweet on Thursday, Romney called Sinema "one tough cookie" as the Republican senator dressed as Sudeikis' character and served Sinema a box of cookies.

On the television show, Lasso presents his boss with a box of biscuits.

Romney's photo has been generating reactions of confusion, disgust and repulsion from critics of both senators.

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Arizona Politics