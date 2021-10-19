Michigan voters can register and cast ballot in one trip ahead of Nov. 2 elections

The deadline to register for voters in the Mitten State is 8 p.m. on Election Day. Online registration has closed.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michiganders, if you need to register to vote, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day - Nov. 2 - to both register to vote and cast your ballot in the same trip.

Residents in the hundreds of jurisdictions holding local elections Nov. 2 who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their local clerk’s office now through Election Day. You also can apply for and return an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office on the same trip.

Online registration is now closed, as the deadline was 15 days before the election.

“Citizens have ample time to learn what’s on their ballot, register at their clerk’s office and exercise their constitutional right to vote,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Our democracy is at its best when every vote is counted and every voice is heard, and I will continue working to ensure every Michigan voter understands their rights and how to exercise them.”

Voters can view a sample ballot, find their local clerk and their polling place, and apply for an absentee ballot online here.