Kanye West files to appear on Ohio ballot for 2020 presidential election

Rapper Kanye West has filed to appear on the Ohio ballot as an independent candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, Kanye West announced his intentions to run for president of the United States.

And while there's been some question regarding the legitimacy of the rapper's campaign, the 21-time Grammy Award winner has taken a step toward appearing on the ballot in Ohio this November.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Secretary of State's office announced that a representative for West's presidential campaign filed petitions, declarations of candidacy for both himself and his Vice Presidential Candidate Michelle Tidball and a list of presidential electors for the November 3, 2020 General Election. Per the release, West and Tidball filed as independent candidates.

West had until 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday to file the 5,000 petition signatures necessary to appear on this November's ballot as an independent candidate. According to Cincinnati.com, his campaign filed 14,886 signatures.

If West's submission as an independent candidate isn't accepted, he has until Aug. 24 to file as a write-in candidate.

West's filing comes after a month of speculation regarding the legitimacy of his campaign and concerns about his mental health. Since announcing his candidacy on the Fourth of July, the "Diamonds" rapper has engaged in multiple Twitter rants, many of which have focused on his relationship with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," Kardashian said in an Instagram story posted last month. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

My office is getting a lot of questions about the certification process for independent candidates like Kanye West’s petition for President. First, Mr. West's petitions will be sent to the respective county boards of elections for signature verification. (1/2) — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) August 5, 2020

The Yeezy designer also held a presidential rally in South Carolina, where he claimed "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them go work for other white people."

While West's political adviser Steve Kramer told New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer in mid-July that West was no longer running for president, his campaign has re-emerged in recent days.