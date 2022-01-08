Republican Majewski, Democratic incumbent Kaptur face off for 9th district house seat

J.R. Majewski is looking to win the House of Representatives seat currently held by Marcy Kaptur in the November general election 100 days away.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some candidates are gearing up for the primary election Tuesday and others are looking ahead to what's next: the general election in November 100 days away.

The latter group includes Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and her opponent, Republican candidate J.R. Majewski, who are both running for the 9th congressional district.

The general election in November will focus on the seats for which Kaptur and Majewski are running. It will also include state legislative, governor, secretary, auditor and the state's supreme court.

Tuedsay's election will focus on the State House and Senate seats that were left off the May ballot because of issues with congressional maps being unconfirmed and ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Majewski said the newly-drawn district maps may prove helpful for him to take down the nation's longest-serving congresswomen in history.

"I think the district that we have right now here in the 9th is a fair representation of the voter base across Ohio," Majewski said. "It's unfortunate for Marcy Kaptur because it's gone from a Democratic gerrymandered district to a Republican District."

Marcy Kaptur said the newly drawn maps are an ill representation of what the state actually is.

"The district I am running in is an unconstitutional district, and it will be changed again," said Kaptur. "I feel sorry for the public because State Legislature and all those people in Columbus have confused the public so much."

Kaptur visited Toledo to promote clean energy at The University of Toledo while she introduced solar energy improvements across the country.

She said solar power is the most efficient form of energy. Majewski, who worked in nuclear energy says otherwise.

"With respect to baseload power there's nothing better than nuclear power and natural gas," he said. "That's where this country needs to move towards."

Majewski worked to increase voter engagement for his campaign at the Lucas County Republican Headquarters. He said he wants to focus on the American dream and bringing in a generational community but is ashamed of Kaptur's constant negative portrayal of him.

However, Kaptur said she is focused on cleaner energy and international affairs among other things, but not as much on her opponent.

"I don't know very much about him, but I'll have plenty of time to comment on that later," Kaptur said.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8. For more information on Lucas County early voting and other information visit the Lucas County Board of election's website here.