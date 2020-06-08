'It’s time for a leader who will tell the truth, lead with integrity, and fight to make Ohioans’ lives better every single day.'

BRATENAHL, Ohio — "Donald Trump is visiting Ohio, not to extend a hand to struggling families, but to try to paper over his record of broken promises to workers and raise money for his campaign."

Those are the words from rival candidate Joe Biden, who released a statement Thursday morning ahead of President Trump's visit to Northeast Ohio in which he will attend a campaign fundraiser in Bratenahl and tour the Whirlpool plant in Clyde.

Biden's statement takes aim at President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and the impact its spread is having throughout Ohio.

"Donald Trump may not want to answer to Ohioans for his failed leadership, but he cannot escape the consequences of his horrific mismanagement of this crisis that has led to more than 90,000 COVID-19 cases in Ohio and left too many workers out of a job and unable to make ends meet."

Donald Trump is desperate to distract from his own failures. But Mr. President, Ohioans see through your attempts to divide us, and they are fed up with your empty promises to stand up for workers and families when all you’ve done is look out for the wealthy and well connected. It’s time for a leader who will tell the truth, lead with integrity, and fight to make Ohioans’ lives better every single day. As President, that’s exactly what I will do.

Our crews are in place waiting for President Trump's press conference at the Whirpool plant in Clyde. Read more about President Trump's visit to Northeast Ohio today: https://t.co/4zQbYcQvY1 pic.twitter.com/vowJuiwNpC — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) August 6, 2020

President Trump's return to Ohio comes as a new poll shows Joe Biden is currently leading the state by four points. Biden also has a focus on Ohio this week with a virtual event scheduled for Thursday afternoon hosted by Senator Sherrod Brown in Cleveland.