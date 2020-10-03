CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio will be a hub of political action today as both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders hold campaign rallies in Cleveland tonight.

Biden will be speaking to his supporters at Cuyahoga Community College at 9 p.m. Doors for the event open at 8:15 p.m.

Sanders will be hosting a rally of his own just a few blocks away at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland with Senator Nina Turner. That event begins at 7:30 p.m.

These rallies come ahead of Ohio’s primary election, which takes place next week on Tuesday, March 17.

Both rallies are on as scheduled despite growing concerns of the coronavirus after Cuyahoga County had its first three confirmed cases reported Monday.

