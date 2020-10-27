Joe Biden to campaign in Michigan on Halloween

Just three days before election day, Joe Biden is stopping in Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be campaigning in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31.

His campaign has not announced where he will be stopping, but a press released said he plans to "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

Biden has made multiple stops in Michigan the past several weeks, and his surrogates have maintained a steady presence in the battleground state. Likewise, President Donald Trump will be visiting Michigan again this week, stopping in Lansing on Tuesday.

More details about Biden's visit will be released closer to Saturday.

Dr. Jill Biden will also be in Michigan this week campaigning for her husband. Details are still pending, but she is expected to be in the state on Thursday, Oct. 29.

