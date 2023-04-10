Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio publicly announces run for House speaker

Jordan became the first Republican to publicly announce his run for the speakership.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio wants to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker of the House.

The House of Representatives has entered uncharted territory after the success of a last-ditch, right-wing effort on Tuesday to remove fellow Republican McCarthy from the speakership.

A resolution called a motion to vacate was brought forward by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and passed Tuesday with the support of eight Republicans and every Democrat present.

The effort made McCarthy the first speaker in history to be removed from office. Rep. Patrick McHenry from North Carolina has temporarily stepped into the role as House speaker.

McCarthy's subsequent announcement he would not run for the job again cleared the path for any Republican to jump in.

Some members, including Gaetz, have been broaching potential consensus candidates like Majority Leader Steve Scalise or Whip Tom Emmer who they believe could bring the conference together.

Once Republicans decide who to nominate for speaker, the House would have to vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive the majority of those present and voting for speaker. It can quickly become an arduous exercise, as it did in January when it took McCarthy an unprecedented 15 rounds to win the gavel.