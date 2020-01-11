Ivanka Trump campaigning in Michigan the day before the election

Ivanka Trump will be holding a campaign event in Eaton Rapids.

In a last minute push for voters, Ivanka Trump will be campaigning in Michigan the day before the election.

Trump will be speaking at an event in Eaton Rapids on Monday, Nov. 2. at 12:30 p.m. The campaign event will be held at the Northfork Estate.

"I am honored to be back in the beautiful state of Michigan to highlight the great work of the Trump administration over the last 4 years," Trump said in a statement.

Trump recently visited West Michigan, making a campaign stop in Alto and at Robinette's orchard. She will be traveling to the battleground state the same day as her father, President Donald Trump, who will be holding rallies in Traverse City and Grand Rapids on Monday.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was in Michigan Saturday, holding rallies with President Barack Obama in Flint and Detroit.

The general election is Nov. 3.

