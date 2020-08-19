IBEW Local 8 member Josh Abernathy featured during Ohio roll call at 2020 Democratic National Convention

Abernathy led Ohio's segment during the roll call, which led to confirmation of Joe Biden as the official Democratic nominee for president.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A local face joined the line-up of Americans who endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The convention, being held virtually this year, featured a recorded montage of delegates and citizens from various locations across every state and territory.

When it came for Ohio's time to announce the votes cast by state delegates, the video began with Josh Abernathy, a Toledo man who is part of the leadership group for IBEW Local 8.

During the video, Abernathy endorses Biden while wearing a shirt that reads "IBEW FOR JOE."

"It seems like every time working people believe in a Donald Trump promise, they wind up getting screwed," Abernathy says. "Joe Biden has more than just a promise, he has a plan, to bring jobs back to America."

Congressman Tim Ryan goes on to acknowledge Biden's dedication to "creating good paying jobs for skilled union workers like Josh" while announcing the vote in front of the Lordstown Assembly Complex.

Ohio delegates pledged 132 votes for Joe Biden.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz confirmed Abernathy's involvement through Twitter this evening.