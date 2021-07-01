How did Ohio members of Congress vote on counting the Electoral College certification

Usually, the certification process is just a formality but objections raised in PA and AZ forced lawmakers to stand with Trump or honor the election's result.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Congress voted in the early hours of Wednesday morning to certificate President-elect Joe Biden's win on Nov. 3, 2020. Although some Republicans tried to object to certificate the vote in Pennsylvania and Arizona, their efforts did not prevail.

Usually, the process of certifying the votes of the Electoral College is just a formality, but the objections raised forced Republican lawmakers to choose between standing with President Donald Trump or honoring the American people's choice.

U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnatti, supported the objection of certifying the votes in only one state, Pennsylvania. U.S. Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Springfield; Bob Gibbs, R-Canton; Bill Johnson, R-Marietta; and Jim Jordan, R-Findlay, supported the objection of certifying the votes in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

U.S. Reps. Troy Balderson, R-Bellville, and David Joyce, R-Ashtabula, changed their position from supporting to opposing the objections after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The following members held their positions from opposing the objections:

U.S. Reps. Anthony Gonzales, R-Parma; Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green; Steve Stivers, R-Chillicothe; Michael Turner, R-Kettering; Brad Wenstrup, R-Cincinnatti; Joyce Beatty, D-Columbus; Marcia Fudge, D-Cleveland; Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo; and Tim Ryan, D-Akron.

U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-OH, and Sherrod Brown, D-OH, also opposed the objections.

Every member of Congress from Ohio was in attendance in Tuesday's and Wednesday's proceedings and voted.