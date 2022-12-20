Toledo City Council status unclear for Hobbs, Williams after ex-members' guilty pleas

The city of Toledo has been in contact with the Ohio attorney general's office to determine if the appointees can remain on council.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The statuses of Toledo City Council members John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams are up in the air following guilty pleas entered last week by ex-council members in a federal bribery case.

Hobbs and Williams were appointed in September 2020 to finish the terms of Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper, respectively. Riley and Harper were indicted in July 2020 on counts of conspiracy and bribery after investigators said they took bribes in exchange for votes.

City officials are now unsure if Hobbs and Williams can remain on council since Riley and Harper changed their initial pleas to guilty last week. Clerk of Council Jerry Dendinger told WTOL 11 Tuesday the city is in contact with the Ohio Attorney General's Office for guidance but does not expect to receive an answer this week.

Dendinger also said Hobbs and Williams were asked by Council President Matt Cherry not to attend Tuesday's council meeting. Councilman Nick Komives said the appointed council people's terms are only good until the trial ends or they are found guilty.

City spokeswoman Gretchen DeBacker released the following statement Tuesday:

“The City intends to seek a legal opinion from the Ohio Attorney General‘s office to address the effect of last Friday’s guilty pleas by the suspended members of Council. As the Attorney General’s Office initiated the suspension process under Ohio law, it makes sense to get the AG's opinion on its interpretation of state code. This request will include an interpretation of Ohio law as it pertains to the status of the interim members who have been serving since the suspensions.”

A spokesman for the AG's office told WTOL 11 a formal opinion had not officially been submitted as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Former councilman Larry Sykes was also indicted in the same investigation and also changed his plea to guilty. However his term was up in 2021 and despite obtaining a petition to run for re-election, he received the lowest number of votes in his bid to win an at-large seat.

Former councilman Gary Johnson was also charged, but is maintaining his innocence and will go to trial.

Current members Tiffany Preston Whitman and Cerssandra McPherson were also appointed to fill seats due to the federal case. However since they filled at-large seats and won an election, they are not subject to the same limitations.

Council can vote to re-appoint Hobbs and Williams if their terms are ruled to be finished. The city could also take applications for either position.

According to the city's website, Hobbs serves as vice chair of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee, Regional Growth, Development and Small Business Enterprise Committee and the Water Quality and Sustainability Committee.

Williams chairs the Education, Recreation and Employment Committee.