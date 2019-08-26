ORLANDO, Fla. — President Trump's administration is looking at sites in Orlando and the surrounding areas for a new permanent facility to house unaccompanied migrant children.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it's looking at a large swatch of Central Florida that includes Orlando and a chunk of the Interstate 4 corridor. The map shows the areas being considered include Lakeland, Kissimmee, Orlando and Leesburg.

The facility would house about 500 migrant children and provide shelter and food needs along with outdoor recreation space, the DHHS said. The department said space offers are due in October, and the facility could accept migrant children as soon as November 2020.

In a letter to state lawmakers and local mayors, DHHS said it's searching for vacant properties in Central Florida, Virginia and Los Angeles, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The letter said the Office of Refugee Resettlement "has seen a dramatic increase in referrals of" unaccompanied children from the Department of Homeland Security. The ORR said it's operating in "emergency influx mode."

RELATED: Report: South Florida migrant facility may reopen as soon as October

RELATED: Unaccompanied migrant children no longer being sent to South Florida facility

Earlier this month, federal government sources told the Miami Herald that the Homestead detention center for migrant children could reopen as soon as October.

The DHHS said in July that unaccompanied minors were no longer being sent to the facility in South Florida, and a spokesperson said the number of children crossing the border was down.

As of Aug. 3, DHHS said all children at the facility had either been reunited with family, linked with a sponsor or transferred to a different facility.

The Herald reported a source said, "Homestead is not closed. There will be kids back at the center, it's just a matter of when."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.