Gov. DeWine signs bill establishing new congressional district map for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill on Saturday that establishes a new congressional map for the state.

Gov. DeWine issued the following statement after signing the bill:

“Today, I have signed Senate Bill 258, which establishes new congressional districts following the 2020 census.

“When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map. The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map. The SB 258 map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades, and also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s. With seven competitive congressional districts in the SB 258 map, this map significantly increases the number of competitive districts versus the current map.”

The Ohio House of Representatives voted 55-36 on Thursday in favor of the state’s newest congressional district map introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The vote came one day after a House committee approved the proposal along party lines.

The 15-district map was approved by the Senate Tuesday 16 hours after it was unveiled.

Ohio’s bipartisan backup commission failed to approve a new congressional districting plan by the Oct. 31 deadline. That gave the state legislature authority to approve new maps by Nov. 30.

Since the proposed map lacked Democratic support, it will last only four of the 10 years until the next census.

Democrats, voting-rights groups and scholars claim the map is gerrymandered and favors the GOP. Republicans argued it’s the most competitive of all maps considered, doesn’t unduly favor either party, and is constitutional.

The Ohio Democratic Party previously issued a statement calling on the governor to veto the map after the House of Representatives passed the bill on Thursday.

