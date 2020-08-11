For first time since 1960, Ohio voters side with losing presidential ticket

Ohioans picked Richard Nixon to beat John F. Kennedy that year.

OHIO, USA — The 2020 presidential election has been nothing short of historic.

Kamala Harris is set to become the first woman ever to hold the office of the vice presidency.

She will also be the female first person of color in the role and the first South Asian-American.

It was also a historic presidential election for Ohio as well.

For years, the state has taken pride in being the pre-eminent “swing” state and bellwether of the nation.

Prior to 2020, only once since 1944 (when they picked Thomas Dewey over Harry S Truman) have Ohio voters sided with the losing presidential ticket.

In 1960, Ohioans sided with then-vice president Richard Nixon over eventual winner John F. Kennedy. (Eight years later, Ohio voters helped Nixon win the presidency against Democrat Hubert Humphrey.)

Joe Biden's projected win over President Donald Trump also ended some impressive streaks of northwest Ohio counties picking the eventual winner.