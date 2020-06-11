Youth voting numbers playing important role in 2020 election

Still no answer on a winner of the election. What is known is that there's been record-high voting numbers across the board, with one group having a big role.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Still no clear answer onwho will win this year's Presidential race.

What is known though is that there's been record-high voting numbers across the board and one age group of voters have had an important role in this year's election.

"I think that students tend not to turn out in as high of numbers as some of the other age blocks, so it's important for them to realize that they do have a significant part of the voting block," said Paul Valdez, with BGSU Votes organization.

Nationwide and in Ohio, the 2020 election has had record-high voting numbers.

Statistics from the Center for Information Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) also shows youth voting numbers have surged.

Valdez said those trends were seen on campus as well.

"We definitely saw an increase in absentee ballot requests. we also saw a lot of students already registered before they came to campus. So there's a lot of conversations between families about making sure to register," Valdez said.

For him, it means the younger generation recognizes the importance of making their voice being heard by voting.

In a state like Ohio, that's historically a battleground state, youth voter turnout can be influential.

"When you look at Millennial's and Gen Z, they actually make up 40 percent of the voting block for this particular election. That's a significantly larger portion of the voting block than there has been in the past," he said.

With the election complete, Valdez said BGSU Votes is focusing on post-election reflections to provide students and staff a place to have safe coversations about the wait for final results and the process over the last few weeks.