WTOL 11 answers top questions before Election Day

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — With less than 24 hours before Election Day, WTOL 11 is making sure our reporters hear from our viewers and voters on issues concerning you before and even after Tuesday's election.

We asked people standing in line to early vote what their top question or concern was as we prepare for Election Day.

Out of the nearly 200 responses, we narrowed them down to some of the top ones that were asked.

Voters in our community have a range of questions and concerns about the election.

They included how the electoral college works to concerns with social security and healthcare.

"My biggest question is actually, how are people feeling as a community. There's a lot of strife going on between people. How do we proceed ahead as a cohesive community?" Wood County voter Brianne Smythia said.

"I'm always concerned about the economy, equal rights, what's going to go on in the future with jobs, so on and so forth," Wood County voter Christian Ferguson said.

Another one of those questions we got from viewers on Facebook was about early votes that have been cast.

Cara Ricci asked on Facebook, "If some states haven't even started looking at mail-in and early votes how will they get counted by tomorrow night for a fair election?"

No election is ever official the night of the election. Candidates may concede defeat, or declare victory, but no election result is official until the results are certified.