Whitehouse mayoral primary election sets candidates for November ballot

Richard Bingham and Tony Fronk will be on the ballot for Whitehouse mayor in the Nov. 7 general election.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is about an investigation into former mayor Donald Atkinson's conduct while in office. His resignation spurred the mayoral primary election.



The Whitehouse mayoral race has been narrowed down to two candidates.

Voters will choose between Richard Bingham and Tony Fronk for the position on Nov. 7, after Rebecca Conklin Kleiboemer and Robert J. Crowe were eliminated during Tuesday's primary election.

Based on unofficial totals from the Lucas County Board of Elections, voter turnout was 19.74% for Tuesday's primary. Polls were open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Community Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse.

The October primary was set after former mayor Donald Atkinson resigned in August as a Toledo-based law firm began looking into allegations of misconduct against him.

Had Atkinson not resigned, Spengler Nathanson's report said there would have been "sufficient grounds" to remove him from office because he was working while intoxicated. He was also investigated for allegations of mistreating his workers and misuse of public resources, but the investigation found neither accusation had enough substantial evidence to have been valid reasons to remove Atkinson.

Atkinson was sworn into office in January 2016.

