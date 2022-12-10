Where can I vote early?

Lucas County residents that want to vote early will cast their ballot at a new location this election season.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday is the first day of early voting and this election season, early voting will take place in a brand new location in Lucas County.

Early voting for Lucas County voters will take place at the new location at 3737 West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo at Entrance C, inside the shared services building.

If you'd like to cast your ballot early in Ohio, the hours are as follows.

Early Vote Schedule for November 2022 Election:

October 12-14: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 17-21: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 24-28: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 29: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

November 6: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

November 7: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Officials with the Board of Elections say early voting is safe and will help slow things down on Election Day. They believe moving the location will be helpful for people because it has more parking and is right along the bus route.

Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said they have already received a large number of absentee ballot requests.

"Absentee will be up, that is reflective currently by the number of absentee by mail we've already received. We've received more than 26,000 already, so I anticipate that there will still be more added," said Scott.

Here are a list of other early voting locations in northwest Ohio:

Fulton County: Fulton County Board of Elections; 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, OH 43567

Hancock County: Hancock County Board of Elections; 201 East Lincoln Street Rear, Findlay, OH 45840

Henry County: Henry County Board of Elections; 1827 Oakwood Avenue, Napoleon, OH 43545

Ottawa County: Ottawa County Board of Elections; 8444 West SR 163,

Oak Harbor, OH 43449

Putnam County: Putnam County Board of Elections; 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Ste 2, Ottawa OH, 45875

Seneca County: Seneca County Board of Elections; 71 South Washington Street, Ste 1101, Tiffin, OH 44883

Sandusky County: Sandusky County Board of Elections; 2020 Countryside Drive, Fremont, OH 43420

Wood County: Wood County Courthouse; 1 Court House Square, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Voting times will be different for residents of southern Michigan counties. You can vote early by absentee ballot through Monday, November 7 at 4 p.m.

You can drop-off a completed absentee ballots to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

Here are a list of early voting locations in southern Michigan:

Hillsdale County: Hillsdale County Clerk; Courthouse Room #1; 29 North Howell Street, Hillsdale, MI 49242

Lenawee County: Lenawee County Clerk; 113 West Front Street, Adrian, MI 49221

Monroe County: Monroe County Clerk; 106 East First Street, Monroe, MI 48161

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.