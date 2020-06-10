Watch Live: Whitmer, Benson highlight voting opportunities in Tuesday press conference

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark, will hold a press conference about voting opportunities.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark, will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to highlight Michiganders various voting opportunities in the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

The governor is also expected to sign legislation that will ensure Michigan residents can vote safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that each person's vote is counted, according to a release from Whitmer's office.

Here's a list of important dates for Michigan voters

Sept. 24 is the first day to vote early in-person.

Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote. Click here to sign up. If this date is missed, voters can still register to vote in person at the clerk’s office until election day itself.

Oct. 30 is that last day someone can request an absentee ballot online. Absentee voters are encourage to mail in a ballot no later than Oct. 20.

Nov. 3 is Election Day.

