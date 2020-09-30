Voter registration drive held at Riverside Elementary to encourage community to register

As the deadline to vote in Ohio approaches, TPS and League of Women Voters are in the community to answer questions about voting and encourage people to register.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools and the League of Women Voters are are trying to make an impact on this year's voter turn-out by holding a voter registration drive in the community.

"Everybody's voice in our country is important and the way you exercise your voice is to vote," League of Women Voters member, Barb Colvin said.

Colvin said the goal with the registration drive is to get information to the area about everyone's opportunity to vote in this year's general election.

Event organizer and Community Hub Director at TPS, Travis Amison said it's important to bring these voting resources right to them.

"This is an under served population. They are this own community. I want to empower them and give them the opportunities to have their voice be heard, through votes, through conversations in hopes that it can change the community," Amison said.

He said by being available at the school, families have the opportunity to learn about all aspects of the voting process as the deadline to vote in Ohio approaches.

Both Amison and Colvin said they have gotten many questions about how to register, if they're registered and when they can vote.

"Those questions are not simply answered by saying yes or no, you have to check and see," Colvin said.

The group said they will be going around the community on Thursday with hygiene essentials and schools supplies. They will be adding voting information to what they are handing out.