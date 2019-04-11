TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day is here on Tuesday, and if you haven't voted early, you have until Tuesday night to get yourself to your polling location and make your voice heard on local issues and races.
In Ohio, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Michigan polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You'll need to bring a photo ID or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government document or a paycheck that shows your name and address.
TARTA is offering free rides during Election Day. This includes all fixed line routes, TARPS and Call-A-Ride in the communities of Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Toledo and Waterville.
Route schedules can be found at TARTA.com. Passengers who wish to schedule Call-A-Ride can call 419-243-RIDE (7433.)
County Boards of Election
There are a variety of local issues and races that will be decided on Tuesday. Previews of every race and issue can be found at your county board of election website. You can also see if your precinct polling location has changed since the last election. Click below for your BOE:
Lucas County Board of Elections, 419-213-4001
Wood County Board of Elections, 419-354-9120
Erie County Board of Elections, 419-627-7601
Sandusky County Board of Elections, 419-334-6180
Williams County Board of Elections, 419-636-1854
Defiance County Board of Elections, 419-782-8543
Wyandot County Board of Elections, 419-294-1226
Fulton County Board of Elections, 419-335-6841
Seneca County Board of Elections, 419-447-4424
Putnam County Board of Elections, 419-538-6850
Huron County Board of Elections, 419-668-8238
Ohio Secretary of State's Office
Michigan County Clerks
Monroe County Elections, 734-240-7020
Lenawee County Elections, 517-264-4599
Michigan Secretary of State's Office
Issue and Race Previews
WTOL has previewed several of the races and issues that voters will decide on Tuesday:
Rossford
WTOL will bring you real-time results all night long on Election Day. Tune in, watch the scroll, and check us out on Facebook for Facebook Live updates from our digital update desk.