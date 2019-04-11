TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day is here on Tuesday, and if you haven't voted early, you have until Tuesday night to get yourself to your polling location and make your voice heard on local issues and races.

In Ohio, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Michigan polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You'll need to bring a photo ID or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government document or a paycheck that shows your name and address.

TARTA is offering free rides during Election Day. This includes all fixed line routes, TARPS and Call-A-Ride in the communities of Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Toledo and Waterville.

Route schedules can be found at TARTA.com. Passengers who wish to schedule Call-A-Ride can call 419-243-RIDE (7433.)

County Boards of Election

There are a variety of local issues and races that will be decided on Tuesday. Previews of every race and issue can be found at your county board of election website. You can also see if your precinct polling location has changed since the last election. Click below for your BOE:

Lucas County Board of Elections, 419-213-4001

Wood County Board of Elections, 419-354-9120

Erie County Board of Elections, 419-627-7601

Sandusky County Board of Elections, 419-334-6180

Williams County Board of Elections, 419-636-1854

Defiance County Board of Elections, 419-782-8543

Wyandot County Board of Elections, 419-294-1226

Fulton County Board of Elections, 419-335-6841

Seneca County Board of Elections, 419-447-4424

Putnam County Board of Elections, 419-538-6850

Huron County Board of Elections, 419-668-8238

Ohio Secretary of State's Office

Michigan County Clerks

Monroe County Elections, 734-240-7020

Lenawee County Elections, 517-264-4599

Michigan Secretary of State's Office

