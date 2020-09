He is planning to visit the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make a visit to Zanesville on September 15.

According to the campaign for President Donald Trump, Pence will make a stop at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds for a 'Workers for Trump' event.

Pence will likely focus on the economy and jobs in his speech.

Doors for the event will open at 9 a.m. and the event will start at 11 a.m.