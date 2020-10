The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Columbus on Oct. 12 to host a 'Make America Great Again!' event.

The event will be held at Savko & Sons located at 4636 Shuster Rd.

Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 12 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.