Error in unofficial vote total discovered in Sylvania

While the vote totals will change, the Lucas County Board of Elections said Friday that the winners of all races and issues will not be impacted by the error.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — An error was discovered in the unofficial vote totals concerning the city of Sylvania in Tuesday's General Election, the Lucas County Board of Elections reported Friday.

Due to an apparent error in uploading, the vote totals do not accurately reflect the entirety of the Election Day votes.

The board of elections noted that it is important to remember that the vote totals on election night are unofficial and part of the process is reviewing these totals to make sure they are accurately reported for the official canvass.

As the county is in the sequestering period, the board can't make changes to the unofficial vote totals. However, these vote totals will be reflected in the official canvass which is set to be released on Nov. 19.

