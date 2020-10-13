Two income tax initiatives on Toledo ballot

The local Libertarian party has put up signs asking people to vote no on a temporary tax that's been renewed since the 80s.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo voters will see several local issues on their ballot, including two temporary income tax initiatives.

One has been around for nearly 40 years, which some say is far too long. The other is new money.

Campaign signs in every color of the rainbow blanket neighborhoods across Toledo. One sign in particular calls for opposition to issues 3 and 4. Issue 3 is a long-time temporary 3/4% income tax, while Issue 4 is an additional 1/4% that will go to road repair.

"Our founding fathers fought a war for taxation without representation. Folks who live in Sylvania, Oregon, Perrysburg, whoever works downtown, pays that 3/4%," Tom Pruss said.

Members of the local Libertarian party who, like Pruss, support a smaller government are behind the signs. And, Pruss says others are picking up.

"We're just down a slippery slope. Before we know it we're going to be told we need a police levy and fire levy without retiring or reducing the 3/4% income tax," Pruss said.

Issue 3 is a 3/4% income tax renewal that has been supported by voters every four years since 1982.

That money goes toward police, fire and roadways and doesn't ask for any new money.

Issue 4 is an additional 1/4% tax that would go strictly toward repairing city roadways.

We asked for your thoughts on the income tax renewal and if it had your support and received a range of answers from yes, to no and somewhere in between.

In between is where Bill Wayne stands. He doesn't mind the 3/4%.

It's the additional road money that has him conflicted.

"I have issues with the management and effectiveness as it relates to issue 4," Wayne said.