Trump supporters protest outside county elections headquarters in Phoenix

Around 100 people gathered outside elections headquarters as votes were being counted on Wednesday night.

PHOENIX — A group of "Voters Rights" protestors met outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office as elections officials continued to count votes.

About 100 Trump supporters met to call for a complete count of votes as the nation has its eyes on Battleground Arizona. Protestors chanted "Count the votes" and "USA" between speeches made by members of the crowd.

Arizona 4th Congressional District Rep. Paul Gosar attended the protest and addressed the crowd. He also tweeted encouraging supporters in Phoenix to join them.

12 News' Joe Dana tweeted a video from the protests.

Congressman Paul Gosar in the middle of this protest outside the county recorder’s office. Protestors, many armed, talking about debunked Sharpie conspiracy. Some chanting “count the vote.” County deputies now clearing reporters from the lobby out of caution. #12News pic.twitter.com/3yyMBiF3dU — JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) November 5, 2020

At one point, some protestors tried to get into the building, but Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies diffused the situation.