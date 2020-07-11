'We won already' |Trump supporters dispute projections declaring Joe Biden president-elect

Several supporters said they remain hopeful President Trump will win a second term.

WASHINGTON — As thousands gathered in the nation's capital to show support for projected President-Elect Joe Biden, a handful of optimistic President Donald Trump supporters gathered on the National Mall to encourage the president not to give up hope.

Approximately a dozen President Trump supporters said the president had already won the 2020 election and are now waiting for the courts to show proof.

“We know it’s going to be a win," Flor Cerrato of Los Angeles said. "We won already. This is just a fraud election that they did for us and it’s okay. We have the patience to wait. The media is not the ones who dictate who runs the United States of America."

Pending legal challenges are what some of the president's supporters said are giving them hope, despite Biden supporters celebrating their candidate's projected win just a few blocks away.

4:21 - President Trump supporters have gathered near the Washington Monument @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/cm34JjhfZf — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) November 7, 2020

“It’s not over until God says it’s over," Arit Udo of Maryland said. "We want the truth to be known. We want every evil to be exposed because that's what President Trump has been doing, exposing the evil in the political system, and I stand beside him a hundred, a thousand percent.”

Trump has been posting to social media that it was he who won the election, and by a lot. Some of his supporters said any news otherwise is fake.

“We won already on November 3," Cerrato said. "We just need to show proof."