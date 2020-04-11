Trump, Biden locked in tight race in battleground Michigan

Democrats are cautiously optimistic because many outstanding ballots are due from populated areas friendly to them, such as Detroit and Grand Rapids.

MICHIGAN, USA — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in battleground Michigan, with thousands of votes yet to be tallied in a state whose 16 electoral votes may prove crucial.



About 5.1 million ballots had been counted as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, breaking a 2008 turnout record.

Trump is looking to claim the state again. Democrats won Michigan for decades before Trump, and Biden is hoping to put the state back in the blue column.

