Top local issues and open positions voters will see on the 2020 ballot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting starts on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and there are a number of decisions to make in this year's general election as well as some changes when you vote, if you decide to vote early this year.

The biggest change when it comes to voting early in Lucas County is that voters will be entering the building at a different entrance.

Voters are asked to enter at the main doors of the Ohio Means Jobs building, instead of the doors people are used to entering. This is because the Board of Elections has expanded the voting area to account for COVID-19 safety guidelines.

As Lucas County residents get ready to cast their vote, here are some of the things you can expect to see on the ballot if you live within the area.

"You can walk across that street, into that building and cast votes for President, cast votes for candidates behind me, cast yes votes for issue 17, 18, three and four," said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz during a press conference today.

With early voting set to begin, there are a number of issues and candidates on this year's ballot.

Some of the larger issues on this include Issue 3, a Toledo income tax renewal for safety services, like police and fire.

Issue 4 is an additional Toledo income tax for a road improvement fund.

"Issue 18 in non-partisan and will renew an existing 1.8 mil levy for operations of Lucas County Children Services. It is not a new levy. It will pay for essential services that ensures that safety for children in Lucas County, " Deputy Director for Lucas County Children Services Sophia Lloyd said.

For candidates on the ballot this year, there is an at-large city council seat and the race for Lucas County Sheriff.

Other things you'll see on the ballot are a Metroparks Toledo maintenance and operating tax as well as a levy for Ottawa Hills local schools.

All of which, local leaders say, are important things to vote on starting Tuesday.

The early vote center opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.